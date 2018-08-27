JUST IN: President lines up Thank You rallies

President Emmerson Mnangagwa receiving a scissors to cut a ribbon from Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Cde July Moyo while Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Chiefs Fortune Charumbira and Lucas Khumalo look on in Harare today. Picture by John Manzongo

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa will soon embark on a countrywide tour to thank the people for voting him and Zanu PF in the July 30 harmonised elections and will take the opportunity to outline Government’s programme on devolution of power.

President Mnangagwa said this when he handed over 90 cars to chiefs to fulfill Government’s commitment to improve the welfare of the traditional leaders.

“We are going to have rallies in your respective areas to thank the people for voting me into power,” he said.

“We will be saying the message of peace that we have been saying all along and we will also announce plans we have to improve provincial economies because we do not want everything to be centred on Harare.

“We will also take the time to explain devolution to the people.”

President Mnangagwa pledged to work to improve the livelihoods of every Zimbabwean irrespective of political affiliation.

More to follow..