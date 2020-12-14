JUST IN: President leaves for Mozambique

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has left Harare International Airport for Mozambique to discuss the Islamist insurgency in the neigh bouring country.

He was seen off by Vice President Chiwenga, service chiefs and other Government officials.

President Mnangagwa is expected to join other SADC leaders for the Sadc Troika meeting, a continuation of the Gaborone 27 November summit.

Mozambique has been hit by an Islamist insurgency that has killed more than 2000 people and left thousands homeless.