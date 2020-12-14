JUST IN: President leaves for Mozambique

14 Dec, 2020 - 08:12 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: President leaves for Mozambique President Mnangagwa

The Herald

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has left Harare International Airport for Mozambique to discuss the Islamist insurgency in the neigh bouring country.

He was seen off by Vice President Chiwenga, service chiefs and other Government officials.

President Mnangagwa is expected to join other SADC leaders for the Sadc Troika meeting, a continuation of the Gaborone 27 November summit.

Mozambique has been hit by an Islamist insurgency that has killed more than 2000 people and left thousands homeless.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting