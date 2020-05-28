JUST IN: President launches Piggery Scheme

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa today launched the Piggery Scheme under the Presidential Livestock Inputs Support programme which is aimed at empowering small holder farmers, improve food and nutrition security and contribute towards the economy.

The scheme will also position Zimbabwe as one of the leading regional pig producers.

The programme, which will see an initial 10 000 piglets being distributed to beneficiaries across the country. It will also benefit agricultural colleges, research institutions, security services farms, women and youths among others. Beneficiaries will get the piglets for free.

A beneficiary will get two sows and a boar.

Launching the programme this morning in Harare, President Mnangagwa said the scheme will complement the ongoing livestock programme covering cattle, goats, sheep, poultry and fisheries.

“Programmes of this kind resonate with our national Vision 2030 towards attainment of an upper middle income status society.

“This scheme therefore, bears testimony that there is no backtracking on our commitment to resuscitate all sub sectors of our agriculture and the economy as a whole,” he said.

The President commended Tripple C Private Limited for donating the piglets and called for more public private partnerships to accelerate the national development.