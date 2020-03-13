JUST IN: President happy with Polad work

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa is happy with the work that the Political Actors Dialogue is doing to bring solutions to some of the challenges facing the country.

This came out of a meeting of thematic committees that presented reports to the full assembly of Polad at State House today. President Mnangagwa was among other Polad leaders that received reports from the six thematic committees.

Briefing journalists after presentation of the reports, President Mnangagwa said: “I am extremely happy. It was very nice especially the one that dealt with engagement and the economy, it was very detailed and I think it’s very useful.”

President Mnangagwa said the committees raised some issues that they were not in agreement with Government and promised to review them. He said there would be another meeting of leaders of political parties in Polad next week where he would give feedback on some of the issues raised.

“It was an opportunity for the six sub committees of Polad giving their reports to the full assembly of Polad,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The first one was the economic committee which hosted the economic forum last time which in my view did sterling work. It brought together the major stakeholders in our economy –industry, commerce, mining, agriculture, Consumer Council and labour were all represented. They submitted their report. There was there was the governance and the constitutional legislative committee chaired by Professor Lovemore Madhuku also presented their report which was broken into major two components – the process of the constitutional amendments and the content of the amendments,” he said.