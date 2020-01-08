JUST IN: President goes on annual leave

08 Jan, 2020 - 14:01 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: President goes on annual leave President Mnangagwa

The Herald

Yeukai Tazira Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has gone on three weeks annual leave after ending 2019 on a high note with the successful hosting of the highly-subscribed Zanu-PF 18th Annual National People’s Conference in Goromonzi last month.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesman and Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Cde George Charamba said the President will be back in office at the end of the month.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to advise that His Excellency the President, Cde E.D.  Mnangagwa, has started his annual vacation which runs for the next three weeks until the end of the month,” he said.

He said the two Vice Presidents will act in the absence of His Excellency starting with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

“During this period, Honourable Vice Presidents General (Rtd) Dr. C.G.D.N. Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) Cde K.C.D Mohadi, will take turns to act in his place, starting with Honourable Vice President Chiwenga.

“The President will spend his vacation in the country,” he said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting