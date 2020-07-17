JUST IN: President deplores power imports

President Mnangagwa has deplored Zimbabwe's legacy failures which have resulted in the importation of power despite its huge generation capacity.

Ishemunyoro Chingwere in Hwange

The President expressed these sentiment when he toured Zambezi Gas and Coal Mine here.

He is on a two-day working visit of coal projects in Hwange.

Speaking after touring Zambezi Gas and Coal Mine, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe should not be spending hundreds of millions in US Dollars importing power.

Zimbabwe augments it’s power needs with imports from South Africa and Mozambique.

“You (Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube) are spending hundreds of millions a month importing power when we have everything to produce power in this country,” said the President.

“Yesterday, where we visited and the general picture I have been given now, is that we should be energy sufficient by 2023,” he said.

The President said he was disappointed to learn that at some stage Zimbabwe imported coal due to mining inefficiencies.