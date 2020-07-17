Breaking News
BREAKING: Two escapees infect eight minors

BREAKING: Two escapees infect eight minors

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: President deplores power imports

17 Jul, 2020 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: President deplores power imports President Mnangagwa has deplored Zimbabwe's legacy failures which have resulted in the importation of power despite its huge generation capacity.

The Herald

Ishemunyoro Chingwere in Hwange
President Mnangagwa has deplored Zimbabwe’s legacy failures which have resulted in the importation of power despite its huge generation capacity.

President Mnangagwa tour Dinson Colliery mine in Hwange

The President expressed these sentiment when he toured Zambezi Gas and Coal Mine here.

He is on a two-day working visit of coal projects in Hwange.

Speaking after touring Zambezi Gas and Coal Mine, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe should not be spending hundreds of millions in US Dollars importing power.

Zimbabwe augments it’s power needs with imports from South Africa and Mozambique.

“You (Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube) are spending hundreds of millions a month importing power when we have everything to produce power in this country,” said the President.

“Yesterday, where we visited and the general picture I have been given now, is that we should be energy sufficient by 2023,” he said.

The President said he was disappointed to learn that at some stage Zimbabwe imported coal due to mining inefficiencies.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting