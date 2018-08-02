JUST IN: President consoles families of violence victims

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa commiserated with the families of the victims of yesterday’s MDC Alliance-orchestrated violence and has ordered an independent investigation to establish who caused that unfortunate incident.

Three people died during the chaotic demonstrations. In a statement today, President Mnangagwa said those responsible should be held accountable.

“I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of yesterday’s violence,” he said.

“All human life is sacred, and their deaths are a tragedy, irrespective of the circumstances. I would like to also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in yesterday’s events. They, alongside the families of the victims, are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. The most important thing for us now is to move beyond yesterday’s tragic events, and to move forward, together.

“I am therefore calling for an independent investigation into what occurred in Harare yesterday. We believe in transparency and accountability, and those responsible should be identified and brought to justice.

“It is also more important than ever that we are united, and commit to settling our differences peacefully and respectfully, and within the confines of the law. We have been in communication with Nelson Chamisa (mdc-Alliance leader) to discuss how to immediately diffuse the situation, and we must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear. Together, we must lead by example and show all Zimbabweans that peace is paramount. This land is home to all of us, and we will sink or swim together.”