JUST IN: President Commissions new Labour Court

13 May, 2019 - 16:05 0 Views
0 Comments
President Mnangagwa said access to the Labour Court must not remain the preserve of a few.

The Herald

Fidelis Munyoro Senior Reporter
A well-organised labour system is critical in the progressive realisation of workers’ rights and sustenance of business in the country, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Labour Court in Harare today, President Mnangagwa said the new courthouse was a historic development in the Second Republic’s quest to enhance the administration of labour justice in the country. He said the Labour Court was an integral component in the Government’s “Ease of Doing Business Reforms”.

“The Zimbabwe is Open for Business” philosophy, entails the speedy prevention, resolution and determination of contractual disputes between employers and employees,” he said.

“The efficiency of the Labour Court is therefore critical to the achievements and objectives outlined under these reforms (transitional stabilisation programmes).”

President Mnangagwa said the Government would not relent from implementing measures to turn around the economy.

