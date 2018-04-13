JUST IN: President charmed by Rwanda

President Mnangagwa speaks on his experience in Rwanda while Rwandan governance expert Ms Clare Akamanzi looks on. Picture by Innocent Makawa

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa today said he was charmed by the efficient ways of doing business in Rwanda including the excellent performance of its highly organised young chief executives.

He said this at a meeting in Harare where Rwandan governance expert Ms Clare Akamanzi was addressing Cabinet Ministers, Politburo members, senior Government officials and members of the private sector.

Ms Akamanzi, who is the Rwandan Development Board chief executive officer, was accompanied by RDB chief operations officer Mr Emmanuel Hategeka.

The two shared their experiences on how Rwanda had managed to improve the ease of doing business and boosting its economic performance after a destructive genocide in 1994.

Addressing the delegates, President Mnangagwa said during his visit to Rwanda he was impressed by the way the Rwandese carried out their business.

“During my visit to Rwanda, I was impressed. I met the CEOs of Rwanda and hardly anybody was above 50; very young. I did not know why and President Paul Kagame explained to me. We then agreed that a team be sent here to share with us the experiences. Rwanda is not as gifted as Zimbabwe is in terms of resources and is 15 times smaller than Zimbabwe in size but the manner in which they are organised is a marvel.”

More to follow…