JUST IN: President calls for peace in Sudan President Mnangagwa bids farewell to the outgoing Sudanese Ambassadior to Zimbabwe Abdelbagi Hamdan Kabeir at his offices in Harare, May 10.

The Herald

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa has called for a peaceful transition in Sudan following last month’s removal of former president Omar al-Bashir.
The African Union and the United Nations have said they are supporting a civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

Outgoing Sudanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Abdelbagi Hamdan Kabeir who bade farewell to President Mnangagwa today at his Munhumutapa offices disclosed that the President had sent him with a message to Khartoum.

“He has given good advice that the ruling authorities there see to it that peace prevails and the transition becomes peaceful. I value his advice very highly and I will take it to Sudan. He also gave me messages to take back home to his colleague and counterpart as you all know that Sudan is experiencing a change. I also want to take this opportunity to say that my stay in Zimbabwe was like home and you always go and come back to home,” he said.

More to follow…

