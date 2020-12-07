JUST IN: President bids farewell to Pakama Mbete

The Herald

President Mnangagwa bade farewell to the outgoing South African ambassador Pakama Mbete at State House this morning.

The South African Ambassador’s tour of duty is coming to end after serving in Zimbabwe for four and a half years.

