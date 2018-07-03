JUST IN: President back home

President Mnangagwa speaks to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga while Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda looks on at the Robert Mugabe International Airport soon after his arrival from the African Union Summit in Mauritania today.-(Picture by John Manzongo)

Tendai Mugabe recently NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania—

President Mnangagwa has arrived back home from Mauritania where he attended the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit.

The President was welcomed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and senior Government officials.