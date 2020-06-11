JUST IN: Policeman dies in freak mine accident

Fungai Lupande Senior Reporter

A police officer attached to the CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit was yesterday trapped to death when the ground he was standing on carved and gave in at Magobo illegal mining site in Shamva.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the team was carrying out investigations in Shamva when the incident happened.

The ground he was standing on gave in and he was trapped. His body was retrieved today. Ass Comm Nyathi said his name is withheld until his next of kin is informed.