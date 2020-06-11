Breaking News
Government clears quarantine centres

Government clears quarantine centres

Another 285 returnees went home yesterday after testing negative for Covid-19 in mandatory quarantine facilities, ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Policeman dies in freak mine accident

11 Jun, 2020 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Policeman dies in freak mine accident ZRP

The Herald

Fungai Lupande Senior Reporter
A police officer attached to the CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit was yesterday trapped to death when the ground he was standing on carved and gave in at Magobo illegal mining site in Shamva.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the team was carrying out investigations in Shamva when the incident happened.

The ground he was standing on gave in and he was trapped. His body was retrieved today. Ass Comm Nyathi said his name is withheld until his next of kin is informed.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting