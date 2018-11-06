JUST IN: Police summon Supa Mandiwanzira

06 Nov, 2018 - 13:11 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Police summon Supa Mandiwanzira Minister Mandiwanzira

The Herald

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter
Former Cabinet minister Supa Mandiwanzira has been summoned by police for questioning.

His Lawyer Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba, instructed by Mr Selby Hwacha, confirmed that Mr Mandiwanzira was at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters where he had been invited for questioning.

Adv Magwaliba said they were yet be told of the charges as they didn’t have a warned and cautioned statement but that indications pointed to criminal abuse of office charges.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting