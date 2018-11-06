JUST IN: Police summon Supa Mandiwanzira

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

Former Cabinet minister Supa Mandiwanzira has been summoned by police for questioning.

His Lawyer Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba, instructed by Mr Selby Hwacha, confirmed that Mr Mandiwanzira was at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters where he had been invited for questioning.

Adv Magwaliba said they were yet be told of the charges as they didn’t have a warned and cautioned statement but that indications pointed to criminal abuse of office charges.

More to follow…