Breaking News
Sungura artiste defies coronavirus

Sungura artiste defies coronavirus

SUNGURA musician, Leonard Nhau, who fronts Mutemwa Challengers, shrugged off coronavirus pandemic challenges that ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Police nab Juru speeding kombi driver

24 Sep, 2020 - 20:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Police nab Juru speeding kombi driver file pic

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Police have arrested the driver of the unregistered speeding kombi in which a passenger was shot and killed while the other was seriously injured late Thursday near Juru Groth Point, along the Mutoko-Nyamapanda road.

The kombi involved in the incident was recovered at a house in Murewa where it was being hidden.

The driver, Nyasha Sawada (28), was arrested on Thursday in Murewa and is still assisting police with investigations.

He is likely to face charges under the Road Traffic Act, operating against lockdown regulations, failure to comply with police instructions, and failure to render first aid after an accident, among others.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the development.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting