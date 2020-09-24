JUST IN: Police nab Juru speeding kombi driver

Herald Reporter

Police have arrested the driver of the unregistered speeding kombi in which a passenger was shot and killed while the other was seriously injured late Thursday near Juru Groth Point, along the Mutoko-Nyamapanda road.

The kombi involved in the incident was recovered at a house in Murewa where it was being hidden.

The driver, Nyasha Sawada (28), was arrested on Thursday in Murewa and is still assisting police with investigations.

He is likely to face charges under the Road Traffic Act, operating against lockdown regulations, failure to comply with police instructions, and failure to render first aid after an accident, among others.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the development.