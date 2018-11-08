JUST IN: Police hunt for Smart Express driver

JUST IN: Police hunt for Smart Express driver The wreckages of Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses that collided head-on at the 166km peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway, killing 47 people and leaving 70 others injured yesterday evening

The Herald

Ray Bande Senior Reporter
POLICE have launched a manhunt for the Smart Express bus driver, Cosmas Marembo, who fled together with his conductor soon after surviving the horrific bus accident that killed 47 people yesterday evening.

The accident involving Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses occurred at around 5.30pm at the 166km peg along the Harare-Mutare Road.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed that they were keen to interview Marembo.

“We are still searching for the Smart Express bus driver Cosmas Marembo who fled together with his conductor soon after surviving the horrific bus accident on Wednesday.

“We appeal to members of the public who could be aware of his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station,” said Insp Kakohwa.

More to follow…

