JUST IN: Plaudits to Zim’s unsung heroes

This picture shows people doing last-minute Christmas shopping in the Harare central business district on Thusday.

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe joined large parts of the Christian world yesterday in celebrating Christmas Day, with most citizens spending the much-awaited day with relatives and friends, aware that their safety was guaranteed.

But as the rest of citizens enjoyed, for some being home was a luxury they could not afford because of the nature of their jobs.

Such people include firefighters, police, soldiers, Air Force personnel, doctors especially emergency responders, nurses especially the delivery room men and women, bus drivers, customs and immigration officers, and journalists, among others.

While others may trivialise their contribution in keeping people safe, healthy and providing other critical services, those that have benefited from such professionals are thankful.

Experts suggest that society should find a way of “acknowledging them, thank them for their service, show them love”. They are hard at work keeping our country going and safe