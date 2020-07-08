JUST IN: Parly committee happy with progress on Sakubva Stadium

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Manicaland Bureau

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation has expressed satisfaction at the progress made by Mutare City Council on refurbishing Sakubva Stadium, which last hosted a Premiership match three years ago.

The renovations have been going on for months now and there is hope that the Stadium will meet minimum acceptable standards soon. Work on the stadium is 90 percent complete with a few outstanding works.

Acting chairman of the committee and Highfield East MP Eric Murayi said the work that has been done is good enough to meet local standards.

“We are satisfied with the work that has been done. They are now almost 90 percent complete and we are positive they will meet Zifa and PSL standards for the stadium to host premier league games,” he said.

There was however need for Government to provide more funding for the stadium to be able to host international matches.

“In terms of them meeting the PSL standards, they are on course, but for them to meet CAF standards, it now needs the intervention of Government. We have advised them to write to us as Parliament so that we can push together for the funds to be released.

“The situation that we have at the moment that we play our home games away is not ideal so everyone must play a role so that our stadium can meet those standards,” he said.

Mutare city town clerk Mr Joshua Maligwa said council would increase revenue collection to raise the US$94 000 needed to put final touches to the stadium.

He said although revenues had significantly dropped during the Covid-19 lockdown period, there was hope that all works would be complete as some local corporates had also come on board with funding.

“We have done the perimeter fence, the precast wall and we finished the razor wire on the wall. The last time we appeared before the committee we had many issues that were outstanding including the changing rooms, the doping rooms and the conference centre but that has since been finalised.

“We hope in few days, we will be done save for some few touch ups on the ablution facilities for the VVIP stands and some other rooms which we intend to use as corner shops within the stadium.

“Mega Market have donated another VVIP stand which will be established on the other side of the stadium. By the time we resume games, it will all be done.”