JUST IN: Parirenyatwa must explain himself-Court

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Former Health Minister David Parirenyatwa should explain whether he had the authority to make appointments at Natpharm during his tenure as the minister, the court has said.

Harare regional magistrate Elijah Makomo said Parirenyatwa should also prove to court that he did not show favour when he ordered the appointment of Newman Madzikwa as the pharmaceutical company’s acting managing director when he knew that he was once dismissed from work over misconduct.

Magistrate Makomo said this when making a ruling in Parirenyatwa’s application for discharge at the close of State’s case. Parirenyatwa in his application had argued that the State had failed to produce enough evidence that warranted him to be put to his defence. He is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly ordered NatPharm board chairman George Washaya to terminate Flora Nancy Sifeku’s contract as managing director, saying that he required her services at the ministry’s headquarters in Harare.

The former minister is also alleged to have directed Washaya to appoint Newman Madzikwa as acting managing director of NatPharm with effect from June 1, 2018. Parirenyatwa is expected to be back in court on February 27.