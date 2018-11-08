JUST IN: Nzenza speaks on maternity leave

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

Government has agreed in principle to do away with existing one-year qualifying period for female employees to go on maternity leave, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Sekai Nzenza has said.

She said Government wants to remove limitations to granting of paid maternity leave.

Minister Nzenza said the proposals would enable female employees to enjoy the right to paid maternity leave despite their length of service in line with the national Constitution.

“These proposals would align the Labour Act (28:01) with the Constitution, which provides for maternity benefits in Section 65,” said Minister Nzenza.

The country’s Constitution and the Labour Act currently give different periods for maternity leave.

More to follow…