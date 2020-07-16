Breaking News
Covid-19: President warns of further restrictions

Covid-19: President warns of further restrictions

President Mnangagwa is ready to put in place any needed measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections after ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Nyoni, Augusto set to leave Maritzburg United

16 Jul, 2020 - 18:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Nyoni, Augusto set to leave Maritzburg United

The Herald

Sports Reporter
The Zimbabwean pair of Gabriel Nyoni and Clive Augusto could be on their way out of South African Premiership side, Maritzburg United.

Augusto, who won the Castle Lager Premiership Golden Boot last year with 14 goals despite leaving for greener pastures mid-season, has apparently been unable to carry the spark to the Supa Disk.

Sources said the club was considering replacing the 25-year old, who neither scored a goal nor contributed an assist after featuring in six league games and three cup appearances for The Team of Choice.

“Augusto left Zimbabwe with so much promise but he hasn’t lived up to the billing. He hardly played the game for Maritzburg United and his future is not certain. The club is seriously considering options,” said a source.

Reports coming from South Africa also suggest his teammate, Nyoni, who joined the side after a brief stint with Harare giants CAPS United in July 2019, could be discarded at the end of the current season.

Nyoni has also not seen his best, plagued by on and off injuries during the last 12 months. He featured in 10 league games and two cup matches for his side and had not yet opened his account by the time the season was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting