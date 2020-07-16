JUST IN: Nyoni, Augusto set to leave Maritzburg United

Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwean pair of Gabriel Nyoni and Clive Augusto could be on their way out of South African Premiership side, Maritzburg United.

Augusto, who won the Castle Lager Premiership Golden Boot last year with 14 goals despite leaving for greener pastures mid-season, has apparently been unable to carry the spark to the Supa Disk.

Sources said the club was considering replacing the 25-year old, who neither scored a goal nor contributed an assist after featuring in six league games and three cup appearances for The Team of Choice.

“Augusto left Zimbabwe with so much promise but he hasn’t lived up to the billing. He hardly played the game for Maritzburg United and his future is not certain. The club is seriously considering options,” said a source.

Reports coming from South Africa also suggest his teammate, Nyoni, who joined the side after a brief stint with Harare giants CAPS United in July 2019, could be discarded at the end of the current season.

Nyoni has also not seen his best, plagued by on and off injuries during the last 12 months. He featured in 10 league games and two cup matches for his side and had not yet opened his account by the time the season was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.