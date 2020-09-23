JUST IN: Nyahuye new Marondera mayor

Mash East Correspondent

Marondera Ward 3 Councillor Simbarashe Nyahuye was yesterday elected as the town’s new mayor after he narrowly beat deputy mayor Councillor Bonface Tagwirei during election held in the municipality’s boardroom.

Clr Nyahuye polled four votes, while Clr Tagwirei, received three votes.

Councillor Nyahuye replaces Mr Chengetai Murowa, who was recalled by the MDC-T party from council recently.

In his acceptance speech, Clr Nyahuye thanked fellow councillors for bestowing faith in him.

“We will try to work together and the residents are our first priority. I am aware water is the greatest challenge and we are going to work tooth and nail to address the situation,” he said.

Apart from Mr Murowa the other casualties of the MDC T purge were Size Vilela (ward 11), Charles Ngwena (ward 4), Wonder Siriya (ward 6) and Misheck Manyere (ward 5).