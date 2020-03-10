JUST IN: NSS transferred to Sport Ministry

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry has vowed to transform Zimbabwe into a sporting powerhouse following the transfer of the National Sports Stadium in Harare to her ministry.

The government-owned giant facility has been under the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

And for 10 years, the venue has never been refurbished resulting in it being banned from hosting any international matches.

The CAF ban, which was effected in all the country’s stadia has forced the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to move the Warriors’ next home match against Algeria on March 29 to Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This follows CAF’s refusal to a plea by ZIFA to have a re-look at their decision after the local football governing body had been given reassurances by the government which last week injected $37,7 million towards the refurbishment of three stadiums including the National Sports Stadium.

Coventry tweeted this morning confirming CAF’s refusal to give ZIFA a reprieve while reaffirming her ministry’s commitment to look after the 60 000-seater National Sports Stadium.

“ZIFA have failed to assure CAF that work we are doing in the stadiums will safeguard our national teams playing home games in Zimbabwe. ZIFA now have to come up with a stadium outside of Zimbabwe…

“It has finally been agreed that the ownership and operations of the National Sports Stadium in Zimbabwe will now be transferred to the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation. We have the experience and passion to now use this opportunity for Zimbabwe to become a sporting powerhouse,” she said.

More to follow