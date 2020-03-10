JUST IN: NSS transferred to Sport Ministry

10 Mar, 2020 - 10:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: NSS transferred to Sport Ministry Minister Kirsty Coventry

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry has vowed to transform Zimbabwe into a sporting powerhouse following the transfer of the National Sports Stadium in Harare to her ministry.

The government-owned giant facility has been under the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

And for 10 years, the venue has never been refurbished resulting in it being banned from hosting any international matches.

National Sports Stadium

The CAF ban, which was effected in all the country’s stadia has forced the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to move the Warriors’ next home match against Algeria on March 29 to Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This follows CAF’s refusal to a plea by ZIFA to have a re-look at their decision after the local football governing body had been given reassurances by the government which last week injected $37,7 million towards the refurbishment of three stadiums including the National Sports Stadium.

Coventry tweeted this morning confirming CAF’s refusal to give ZIFA a reprieve while reaffirming her ministry’s commitment to look after the 60 000-seater National Sports Stadium.

“ZIFA have failed to assure CAF that work we are doing in the stadiums will safeguard our national teams playing home games in Zimbabwe. ZIFA now have to come up with a stadium outside of Zimbabwe…

“It has finally been agreed that the ownership and operations of the National Sports Stadium in Zimbabwe will now be transferred to the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation. We have the experience and passion to now use this opportunity for Zimbabwe to become a sporting powerhouse,” she said.

More to follow

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting