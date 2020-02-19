JUST IN: NRZ resuscitation on course

The Herald

Herald Reporter
A delegation from the United Wagon Company of Russia today met Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as efforts to resuscitate the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) gathers pace.

The Russian company which signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Railways of Zimbabwe during President Mnangagwa’s visit to that country last year was led by its deputy chief executive (commerce and marketing) Boris Myagkov.

Speaking to journalists after meeting VP Chiwenga, NRZ chairman Advocate Martin Dinha said the coming in of the Russian company would help to capacitate the national rail company.

More to follow…

