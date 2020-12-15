JUST IN: Notorious armed robbers granted bail

15 Dec, 2020 - 11:12 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Notorious armed robbers granted bail A police officer was harbouring Musa Taj Abdul (extreme right) who had managed to evade capture for over 20 years.

The Herald

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero yesterday granted notorious armed robber Musa Taj Abdul (47) and his two co-accused Godfrey Mupamhanga (27) and Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga (29) bail.

The trio were arrested in Beitbridge in August with five others Charles Lundu (47), Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Innocent Jairosi (32), Prince Makodza (31), Liberty Mupamhanga (29) after being on the run for more than 20 years.

Adbul and Mupamhanga were granted $5 000 bail each while Kanhanga was released on $2 000 bail.

As part of their bail conditions, the trio were ordered to reside at their given address and report to the police every Friday between 6 am and 6 pm until the matter has been finalized.

The trio and their accomplices are facing several charges of armed robbery.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting