JUST IN: No joy for Ginimbi

06 Feb, 2020 - 16:02 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: No joy for Ginimbi Genius Kadungure

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter
Businessman Genius Kadungure will spend another night in remand prison after the court today failed to deliver his bail ruling as the magistrate dealing with the matter was said to have been overwhelmed with work.

Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guriro said regional magistrate Crispen Mberewere, who heard Kadungure’s bail application, was tied up and could not make the ruling.

Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guriro postponed the matter to tomorrow for bail ruling. Kadungure is facing fraud charges after he allegedly undervalued his Bentley upon its importation from South Africa defrauding ZIMRA of nearly US$58 665 in duty tax in the process.

