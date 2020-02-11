JUST IN: No Foot and Mouth outbreak in Wedza-DVS

Herald Reporter

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has dismissed as false reports that there is an outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease in Wedza district of Mashonaland East Province.

DVS chief director Dr Josphat Nyika told The Herald today that his office had not received reports about an outbreak adding that Wedza district had experienced outbreaks of tick-borne diseases such as January disease or Theileriosis in recent seasons. He, however, urged farmers across the country to be wary of cattle diseases that are prevalent during the rainy season saying they should report any suspected cases to their nearest veterinary offices.