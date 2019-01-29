JUST IN: No abuse cases reported yet, Police

Crime Reporter

Police have said no-one has since come forward to report alleged abuse, assault and rape cases by security services during the recent civil unrest in the country.

This also comes after on Monday, Government urged women who were allegedly raped by some rogue members of security forces to report the abuse to the police. The Police also urged Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) providing so-called safe houses for victims to facilitate the reporting of such cases so that due process can take place.

Despite a glut of allegations of systematic rape by security forces, only one case has been reported — in Chitungwiza — and is being investigated. Addressing a press conference today, chief police spokesperson Commissioner Charity Charamba said no one was above the law, be it bona fide or bogus members of the security services, or civilians.

She called on members of the public to report so that investigations will be conducted and the law take its course.

“These alleged reports, unfortunately have not been brought to the attention of police to allow investigations to be conducted and the law to take its course.

“Let it be known that no one is above the law be it bona fide or bogus members of the security services, or civilians. Any abuse should be reported to the police with a view to arrest the perpetrator, gather evidence and initiate interventions for the victim to receive medical care,” Comm Charamba.

More to follow…