JUST IN: Nhamoinesu lifts MOL Cup

This is the second time for Nhamoinesu to win the Czech Cup following the success of 2014. He also won the Czech Republic league title and the Czech Super Cup the same year.

Sports Reporter

Former Warriors defender Costa Nhamoinesu added a new feather in his cap on Wednesday night after winning the MOL Cup with Czech Republic giants Sparta Praha.

They beat FC Slovan Liberec 2-1 in the final. Nhamoinesu, who is approaching the twilight of his career at 34, now has four medals in the bag since joining the side in 2013.

The dreadlocked defender, however, missed the action on Wednesday as he was an unused substitute. In fact, Nhamoinesu got the medal on a platter as he has not played a single game during the campaign mainly because of injury.

The MOL Cup, also known as the Czech Cup, is the major knockout cup competition in the Czech Republic and the winners get the qualification ticket to play in next season’s Europa Cup.

This is the second time for Nhamoinesu to win the Czech Cup following the success of 2014. He also won the Czech Republic league title and the Czech Super Cup the same year.