JUST IN: New magistrates sworn in

Court Reporter

Sixteen new magistrates were today sworn in at the Harare magistrates court bringing the total number of magistrates manning the courts around the country to 235.

Acting Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi called for integrity among the new magistrates saying it is important to observe that comportment as a judicial officer. Mr Mutevedzi said the new magistrates will also ease the way of doing business as the Judiciary Service Commission thrives to improve service delivery and reduce backlogs.

The sixteen newly sworn magistrates are Samantha Tanya Dhlamini, Annia Jerita Chimweta, Linda Dzvene, Cheryl Shingirai Tembo, Learnear Khumalo, Ndumiso Khumalo, Rutendo Theresa Machingura, Lisah Mutendereki, Jairas Mutseyekwa, Audrey Vimbai Muzhingi, Meenal Muneshkumar Narotam, Conceptor Ngwerume, Sharon Nxongo, Thombizodzwa Sibanda, Tafara Hwata and Amanda Ndlovu.

Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi, lawyers, senior magistrates and relatives of the newly sworn magistrates witnessed the ceremony.