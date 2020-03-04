JUST IN: New creative arts association formed

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

A new creative arts association has been formed in order to play a role building a vibrant and viable creative economy through education, training and capacitating various associations and organisations within the creative industry.

According to a statement issued this afternoon, the association also seeks to lobby for the rights of artists and creative industry workers.

Acting spokesperson Marshall Shonhai said that the newly formed association aims at creating a unifying vision for art industry

“It will also seek to create a self-regulation mechanism that will help members and players to build a robust, respectful, ethical, credible and sustainable industry.

“The industry has huge potential to stimulate national pride, social cohesion, promote tourism, create jobs in the visual, performing, film, fine, literary, digital arts, clothing, design, production, marketing, digital and related arts.

The creative sector in Zimbabwe has been in existence for a very long time and has made an immense contribution towards the nation’s economy, society and impacted culture,” he said.

He said that the cultural and creative sector plays a very important in documenting the country’s history and heritage.

“The independent association will be mandated to represent creatives, contribute towards the development of cultural industry in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s creative community continues to defy the daily challenges, inspiring the nation to dream whilst making a great impact on the social fabric, entertaining and contributing to the economy as a whole,” he said.

He added the registration and affiliation with relevant local, regional and international bodies are ongoing and will be announced in due course.

“There are exciting programmes and events that have been lined to help kick start this process, some which have never been held or done in Zimbabwe. Announcements will be made in due course. A call for registration of members will be made together with an interim board to oversee the setting up and the birthing of this national vision,” he said.

He said that they are not replacing or taking over space already occupied by other players but seeks to complement, partner and help build capacity for existing structures.