JUST IN: NetOne CEO challenges suspension

06 Mar, 2020 - 16:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: NetOne CEO challenges suspension NetOne chief executive, Lazarus Muchenje

The Herald

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent
Suspended NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje has filed an urgent chamber application with the High Court where he is challenging his suspension.

Muchenje through his lawyers, Maronda and Malinga Practitioners wants the court to nullify the resolution to suspend him and ensure that NetOne is interdicted from pursuing the purported resolution passed in an unlawful board meeting held on February 20,2020.

Muchenje cited Suzan Mutangadura,Winston Makamure,Dr Ranganai Mavhunga,Paradzai Chakona, Dr Douglas Mamvura and Net One Cellular(Pvt)Ltd as respondents.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting