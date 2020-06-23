Breaking News
JUST IN: National hero Nleya burial tomorrow

The Herald

Bulawayo Bureau
THE body of National Hero Cde Stanley Nleya has been flown from Bulawayo to Harare for burial at the national shrine tomorrow.

Cde Nleya, who died last Tuesday, was ferried in a Zimbabwe National Army helicopter following a funeral service at the White City B Arena in the city.
Speakers led by the Bulawayo Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, described Cde Nleya as an illustrious liberation fighter who left school to liberate his country from colonialism.

Earlier in the day, another funeral service was held at Cde Nleya’s rural home in Masendu, Bulilima in Matabeleland South.

