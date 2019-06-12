JUST IN: National dialogue not power sharing negotiation, Gvt

Minister Mutsvangwa said the challenges being faced by the country required collective effort and unity of purpose at all levels. Picture by Tawanda Mudimu

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The national dialogue called by President Mnangagwa across all political parties is not a power sharing negotiation, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Addressing editors from Zimpapers and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the minister said the challenges being faced by the country required collective effort and unity of purpose at all levels.

“It is for this noble cause that His Excellency the President called for national dialogue across all political parties so we put our minds together to confront our challenges and work as a nation to move the country forward.

“I want to take this opportunity to clarify that dialogue is not the same thing with power sharing negotiations. Every time we go for elections to elect a Government, losers selectively choose components of the election results to accept and reject,” she said.

More to follow…