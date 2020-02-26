JUST IN: NAMA promises fireworks

Breaking News
The Herald

Kundayi Marunya Arts Correspondent
Organisers of the 19th National Arts and Merit Awards (NAMA) have said that they have divided their awards show into three categories.
These are the red carpet event, awards pre-show and the main awards ceremony and all is open to the public.

This year’s event will be held at a local hotel and will run under the theme ‘Taking Back to the People’

Addressing a press conference at their offices in Belgravia, Harare, Nama executive producer Napoleon Nyanhi said they divided the event to ensure a smooth flow and a great production.

“The awards will focus much on the glitz and glamour part hence we have a 30-metre long red carpet and the event on the red carpet will run for one hour and 30 minutes with four presenters, then a pre-show where a number of performers are billed to perform then the main show. We are keeping our host a surprise so as to keep our fans in suspense,” he said.

