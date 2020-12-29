Breaking News
JUST IN: Mutizwa appointed acting Harare mayor following Mafume’s suspension

29 Dec, 2020 - 17:12 0 Views
JUST IN: Mutizwa appointed acting Harare mayor following Mafume's suspension

The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa – Municipal Reporter
Ward 9 Councillor, Stewart Mutizwa, has been appointed acting mayor of the beleaguered MDC-Alliance led Harare City Council.

His appointment follows the suspension of mayor Jacob Mafume and his deputy, Luckson Mukunguma, pending the outcome of their criminal trials.

Clr Mutizwa was appointed unanimously during a special council meeting held at Town House Tuesday afternoon.

He becomes the third mayor in charge of Harare since the 2018 elections.

Mafume’s predecessor Hebert Gomba was arrested on land scams and later recalled during the fights pitting Dr Thokozani Khupe and Mr Nelson Chamisa over the control of the party after a supreme court ruling that said the MDC-Alliance did not exist at law.

