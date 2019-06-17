JUST IN: Mushekwi jets into Cairo

Robson Sharuko in CAIRO, Egypt

ZIMBABWE international striker Nyasha Mushekwi flew into Cairo this afternoon to join his teammates ahead of the opening 2019 AFCON qualifier against hosts Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

The veteran forward was given permission to leave camp, when the Warriors arrived here last week from an international friendly against Nigeria, after his Chinese club Dalian Yifang pleaded with the team management to allow him to feature for them in a league match on Saturday.

Dalian lost that match 0-1 and Mushekwi was sent off in the second half.

The Chinese officials had promised Mushekwi would be released soon after that match and, today, he flew into the Egyptian capital and was received at the Cairo International Airport by the Warriors head of protocol, Martin Kweza and his protocol counterpart, Martin Marabanyika.

Eddie Chizema, the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Zimbabwean Embassy here, was at also on hand to ensure Mushekwi, whose visa had a single entry when he arrived with the team from Nigeria, would be granted access into this country for the AFCON mission.

“Yes, he is here now and his joined his teammates,” team manager, Wellington Mpandare, told The Herald.