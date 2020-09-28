Breaking News
Why real news matters amid twin pandemics of ...

Why real news matters amid twin pandemics of ...

Over 150 newsrooms from around the world, including journalists from Toronto to Taipei, Spain to Singapore, will ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Murewa murder: deceased’s uncle picked

28 Sep, 2020 - 14:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Murewa murder: deceased’s uncle picked The late Tapiwa Makore (7)

The Herald

Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

POLICE yesterday arrested another suspect for allegedly killing a seven-year-old boy Tapiwa Makore from Murewa.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the uncle to the deceased is alleged to have worked with one Tafadzwa Shamba in killing the seven-year-old-boy.

Shamba has since been arrested.

“Police have arrested the deceased’s uncle in connection with the murder incident. He was arrested yesterday. Allegations are that the uncle assisted Tafadzwa Shamba in this case and he is the one who took the head to a witch doctor.

“Police are now looking for the witch doctor,” he said.

Tapiwa went missing on September 17 after he was allegedly kidnapped while looking after his parents’ garden.

His body was found the following morning, with some parts, including the head missing.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting