Breaking News
Zanu-Pf suspends youth leaders for indiscipline

Zanu-Pf suspends youth leaders for indiscipline

Zanu-PF has with immediate effect suspended the Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi, his deputy Cde ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN : Mupfumira , Masoka have a case to answer

05 Feb, 2020 - 14:02 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN : Mupfumira , Masoka have a case to answer Prisca Mupfumira

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter
HARARE regional magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi has ruled that former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira and former Permanant Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare Ngoni Masoka have a case to answer and their application for exception to charges is with no basis.

Magistrate Mutevedzi also said in his ruling that the State clearly laid out its charges.

The court, however, ordered the State to amend some of the charges which Mupfumira and Masoka are facing before the matter goes to trial.

Ngoni Masoka

Mupfumira and Masoka, through their lawyers Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba and Farai Mushoriwa, made an application for exception to the charges arguing that the State’s allegations do not raise any offences.

They also told the court that some of the allegations raised were inconsistent with the charges laid against them.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting