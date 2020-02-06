JUST IN: Mupfumira contests magistrate’s decision

Breaking News
At least 20 miners are trapped under ground after a shaft collapsed at Globe and Phoenix mine in Kwekwe on Tuesday night.

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter
Former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira and ex-permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare Ngoni Masoka have filed an application at the High Court for review of a Harare magistrate’s decision to dismiss their application for exception to the two counts of criminal abuse of duty and another count of concealing a transaction from a principal.

Mupfumira and Masoka have also filed an urgent chamber application for stay of proceedings in their case at the magistrate’s court pending the High Court’s determination on their application.

Acting Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi yesterday dismissed Mupfumira and Masoka’s applications for exception to the charges saying they lacked basis. Today, Mupfumira and Masoka also made another application before Mr Mutevedzi seeking for adjournment of the matter pending the High Court’s determination.

The State is yet to respond with the court expected to make a ruling later in the day.

