JUST IN: Mukupe statements “unlawful and reckless”, Gvt

Felex Share Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has described as “unlawful and reckless” statements by Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe that the military will not allow opposition politicians to govern if they win the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Acting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said Mr Mukupe’s statements “flagrantly” ran against President Mnangagwa’s pledge of upholding the will of the people of Zimbabwe.

Mr Mukupe was quoted in some sections of the media as telling a Zanu-PF cell meeting in Mandara, Harare on Monday that: “How can we say, honestly, the soldiers took the country, practically snatched it from Mugabe, to come and hand it over to Chamisa? Look at me, I also want to be a President, there is no one who does not want to seat in the (Mercedes) Benz while sirens are sounding all the way, but everything has its time. I don’t think that I am mature enough to be given the country to run and all the soldiers in this country salute me saying ‘the commander-in-chief is here’.”

In response, Minister Khaya Moyo said: “Read against our own environment and the impending polls, such pronouncements have the negative effect of raising doubts on Government’s commitment to a free, fair and non-violent plebiscite as well as to its readiness to respect and uphold the will of the people of Zimbabwe as expressed through their electoral choices and decisions.”

He said campaigning candidates should stop dragging members of the security establishment into their political activities.

