Breaking News
Covid-19 confirmed cases up

Covid-19 confirmed cases up

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe has risen to 44 after two more people tested positive.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Muchenje, accomplices appear in court

18 May, 2020 - 17:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Muchenje, accomplices appear in court Mr Muchenje

The Herald

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter
Netone chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje and his six alleged accomplices have been granted $3 000 bail each by magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube.
Muchenje is jointly charged with Netone interconnection and roaming manager Tawanda Sibanda (49), acting chief Finance officer Tinashe Severa (43), chief technology officer Darlington Gutu (53), chief operating officer Spencer Manguwa (43), acting head of legal Tanyaradzwa Chingombe (28)and former board member Paradzayi Chakona (56).

One of the accused persons Shamaine Kedenhe (29) who was a legal intern when the offence was allegedly committed and has since left Netone, was released on $700 bail.

They are accused of criminal abuse of office or alternatively contravening the Postal and Telecommunications (International Telecommunications Rates) involving over US$1 million.

As part of their bail conditions, the group was ordered to report once a week to the police, surrender passports and not to interfere with witnesses.
They were remanded to June 2 and one of their lawyers Mr Arshiel Mugiya indicated that they would file an application challenging placement on remand on the next court date.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting