JUST IN: Muchenje, accomplices appear in court

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

Netone chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje and his six alleged accomplices have been granted $3 000 bail each by magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube.

Muchenje is jointly charged with Netone interconnection and roaming manager Tawanda Sibanda (49), acting chief Finance officer Tinashe Severa (43), chief technology officer Darlington Gutu (53), chief operating officer Spencer Manguwa (43), acting head of legal Tanyaradzwa Chingombe (28)and former board member Paradzayi Chakona (56).

One of the accused persons Shamaine Kedenhe (29) who was a legal intern when the offence was allegedly committed and has since left Netone, was released on $700 bail.

They are accused of criminal abuse of office or alternatively contravening the Postal and Telecommunications (International Telecommunications Rates) involving over US$1 million.

As part of their bail conditions, the group was ordered to report once a week to the police, surrender passports and not to interfere with witnesses.

They were remanded to June 2 and one of their lawyers Mr Arshiel Mugiya indicated that they would file an application challenging placement on remand on the next court date.