Schools, colleges no longer isolation centres

Schools, colleges no longer isolation centres

Schools, colleges and universities will no longer be used as Covid-19 quarantine centres for returnees since they ...

JUST IN: MPs face censure

27 May, 2020 - 18:05
0 Comments
JUST IN: MPs face censure Parliament of Zimbabwe

The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter
Members of Parliament who fail to respect the President, the Chief Justice and heckle other legislators while in the Chamber will now face suspension after Parliament adopted new rules to censure errant lawmakers.

The new rules, adopted in the National Assembly on Tuesday will criminalise all disorderly conduct for legislators, compel all MPs to respect the President, Presiding officers by rising each time they walk in or leave the Chamber.

The development followed the adoption of new Standing Orders by the National Assembly, which contain a cocktail of measures to rein-in errant legislators.

The National Assembly adopted the regulations after Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi moved a motion for their acceptance.

In the past MDC T legislators would sing and make noise during a State of the Nation address by the Head of State and Government. They have also refused to rise whenever the President walk into the Chamber with members of the Judiciary led by the Chief Justice during the opening of Parliament.

