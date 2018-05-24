JUST IN: MP Gava will be buried tomorrow

Sydney Kawadza – Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

The late Mhondoro-Ngezi House of Assembly member Cde Mike Gava will be buried at MayFair Farm in Kadoma tomorrow.

Cde Gava died on Tuesday morning at a Harare clinic where he was admitted suffering from cancer.

Meanwhile Cde Gava’s family has expressed their gratitude to the Zanu-PF provincial leadership for Mashonaland West led by party chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi for their assistance during the funeral.

Cde Ziyambi said the ruling party was covering all expenses related to Cde Gava’s funeral.

He said the provincial party leadership had also written to the Zanu-PF national secretary for administration Cde Obert Mpofu requesting that the late Cde Gava be accorded provincial hero status.