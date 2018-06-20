JUST IN: Mobile data charges slashed

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter—

The Postal and Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe has reduced mobile data and internet charges after concluding a cost modelling exercise for telecommunication network services in the country covering mobile, fixed and internet access networks.

POTRAZ said the costing exercise was done by Germany company Detecon International GmbH which specialises in management and technology consulting.

According to the new tariffs, out of mobile data charges threshold have been reduced to 5cents per Megabyte from 12.5cents while the national interconnection rate is down from 4cents per minute to 2cents with effect from July 1. This applies to data that is used outside the WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter bundles among others.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare today, Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Minister Supa Mandiwanzira said the costing exercise by Detecon was premised on the Long Run Incremental Costing (LRIC) models that were built in 2014 by Detecon.

More to follow…