JUST IN: Mliswa banned for six sittings

24 Jun, 2020 - 16:06 0 Views
Mr Mliswa

The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter
The Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has imposed a ban for six sittings from Parliament against Norton MP, Mr Temba Mliswa for disorderly conduct in the Chamber.

Adv Mudenda imposed the ban after Mr Mliswa repeatedly interjected thereby disrupting the business of the House.

In banning Mr Mliswa, Adv Mudenda invoked for the first time newly approved measures in the Standing Orders which were adopted by Parliament a fortnight ago allowing a presiding officer to preclude a legislator from attending sittings for a prescribed period.

Earlier on, Adv Mudenda had reprimanded Mr Mliswa for disorderly conduct that he did last week where, in a fit of rage, he charged at another legislator.

