JUST IN: Mixed fortunes for Davis Cup team

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe experienced mixed fortunes on Day One of the Davis Cup World Group II play-off against Syria at Harare Sports Club.

The teams ended the day tied on 1-1 after Mehluli Sibanda lost the first match of the tie 6-3 6-3 to Hazem Naw before the country’s top seed Benjamin Lock stepped up top bring parity with his own 6-3-6-3 win over Syrian Amer Naow.

The hosts were forced to make last minute changes to their line-up after number two player Takanyi Garanganga picked a knee injury. The tie continues on Saturday when Lock teams up with his sibling, Courtney, in the doubles duel. The teams will also play the reverse singles with Lock and Sibanda back in action against their Syrian opponents.