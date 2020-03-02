Breaking News
JUST IN: Minister Moyo, stakeholders tour National Sports Stadium

02 Mar, 2020
The Herald

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo today teamed up with stakeholders in a tour of the National Sports Stadium in Harare as Government moves to resolve stadium crisis.

Minister Moyo, whose ministry is directly in charge of the giants facility, was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Deputy Minister of Youth, Arts, Sports and Recreation Tinoda Machakaire, senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Sports and Recreation Commission, ZIFA, sports administrators and a team of technocrats comprising architects and engineers.

The National Sports Stadium was condemned late last year by CAF after it failed to meet minimum requirements to host international matches.

As a result, Zimbabwe have been barred from playing their next Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria at home after the other stadiums – Barbourfields and Mandava – were also deemed unfit.

More to follow

