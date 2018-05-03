JUST IN: Media urged to be ethical

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

Journalists should desist from engaging in partisan politics and be ethical in their conduct during and after the harmonised elections, acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said.

Speaking during the celebrations of World Press Freedom Day at Harare Polytechnic College today, Ambassador Khaya Moyo said journalists should refrain from publishing gossip ahead of facts.

He said the media should be guided by journalism principles of educating, entertaining and informing.

More to follow…