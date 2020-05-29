Breaking News
JUST IN: MDC Alliance court application dismissed

The Herald

Herald Reporter
The High Court has dismissed an MDC-Alliance urgent application seeking to stop the MDC-T from recalling more MPs elected on the MDC-A ticket from Parliament.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi did not waste time delving into the merits of the case as he decided the matter based on the main preliminary issue that is whether MDC-A had the legal standing to bring the suit.

He found none and threw out the application.

MDC-A along with two legislators Happymore Chidziva and Wellington Mariga were seeking an interdict against further recall and expulsion from Parliament of any other MPs.

